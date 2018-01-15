Gov’t Rejects Reports of Peace Talks in Turkey

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2018 7:11 pm)

The National Unity Government (NUG) on Monday rejected reports that its representatives have held talks with a delegation of Taliban insurgent group in Turkey.

The government officials have said that the High Peace Council (HPC) has its effective plans for providing peace and will share it with the Afghan people in any ways.

On Sunday, reports suggested that the representatives of government held the third round of unofficial talks with the Taliban group in Turkey to pave the ground for official talks between the two sides.

However, a Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid also rejected reports about Afghan-Taliban representative peace talks in Turkey and said, “reports about delegation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan participating at talks in Turkey are baseless.”

“We have neither sent any delegation nor can any participant represent the Islamic Emirate. Such fake processes are the work of intelligence and hostile acts against the ongoing Jihad,” Mujahed said in the statement.

This comes as the first unofficial direct talks between the representatives of Afghan government and the Taliban were held in Pakistan in July 2015.