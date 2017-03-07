Gov’t Neglects to Address Problems of Traders in Crossing Borders: ACCI

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) criticized negligence of the government in addressing the problems of Afghan traders in Torkham and Chaman borders; citing they have been stopped at the border for more than two weeks.

According to ACCI, currently around 3000 containers of goods have been stopped in Pakistan’s border and nearly $ 80 million lost regarding this issue.

“Government’s efforts are not acceptable so far, and no one complaint to an international organization about this issue, nor the ministry of foreign, neither the ministry of commerce,” said Khan Jan Alkozay, deputy of ACCI.

ACCI officials noted that practical steps have not been taken regarding to solve transit challenges of Afghans at the ECO summit that has recently been held in Islamabad.

“We expect Pakistan to change its behavior and create a better environment for regional cooperation; Otherwise, the ECO organization will fire Pakistan,” said Azrakhsh Hafezi, head of international relations of ACCI.

According to statistics, the works of Afghan and Pakistani traders have been reduced to $ 1 billion, which the figure was around $ 3 billion last year.

By ZackArya and Lida Neyazi