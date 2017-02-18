Govt Failed to Support Industrialists: AIA

Officials in the Afghanistan Industrial Association (AIA) said Government of Afghanistan has failed to provide lands, decrease the electricity price, inaugurate industrial Bank, and to decrease the taxes over the imported commodities from abroad.

Chief of the Afghanistan Industrial Association Sakhi Ahmad Paiman said, “The electricity price hiked again, the promised lands wasn’t distributed, no necessary measurements adopted to inaugurate Industrial bank, and the taxation level from the imported goods were supposed to be decreased, none has been accomplished by the Government of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile Deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Baz Mohammad Afasarzai said, “The Ministry of Commerce and Industry doesn’t have determined policy to support the craftsmen, Government has provided none supports.”

However the Deputy of the Afghanistan Industrial Association Abdul Jabar Safi said, “President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani had promised to have the Afghanistan Bank chief to establish Industrial Bank for supporting and encouraging of Afghan Industrialists, but yet to see that happened.”

2100 firms are active at the entire country where 96 of the factories were sealed due to different issues in Kandahar province yesterday, this has left hundreds of workers jobless.

Reported by: Lida Naizi