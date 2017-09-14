Gov’t Failed to Provide ‘Needful’ Support for Investment in Country: CE.

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2017 9:07 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has admitted that in some parts the government failed to provide “needful” and “timely” support for investment in the country.

Addressing a gathering on Thursday in Kabul, initiated by the Ministry Of Agriculture, Irrigation & Livestock (MAIL) to encourage and support the investment in agriculture sector, Abdullah stressed that government will make efforts to resolve the challenges facing investors in the country.

“We succeeded in the investment sector, but in some parts we did not provide needful and timely support for the investment and that is where, we have got no results,” Abdullah said.

Afghan economy have 2.2 percent growth rates in the current fiscal year which according to MAIL most of the credit goes to agriculture sector.

“We have practical plans and we work together with private sector and formers and its outcomes have been significant,” said Asadullah Zamir, the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.

The Minister of Commerce and Industries, Humayun Rasa, who also attended the event, said that there is a need for appropriate investment environment in agriculture sector. “We consider to work in regard,” he said.