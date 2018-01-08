Gov’t Attempts to Grow Insecurity: Jihadi Leaders

(Last Updated On: January 08, 2018 6:20 pm)

A number of Jihadi leaders have accused the government of complicity in conspiracies and called it an important element in growing insecurity and instability in the country.

During a gathering in Kabul, the Jihadi leaders announced support from Atta Muhammad Noor, the leader of Jamiat Islami party.

They warned that the government is trying to remove the Jihadi leaders from the political scene.

“No power and government can stand against the Jihadi people of Afghanistan,” said Mawlavi Mukhtar Mufleh, head of the Islamic Movement.

The Jihadi leaders emphasized that they insist on Jamiat Islami demands and will never leave the party alone.

This comes as the Local Organs has announced new measures have been taken for introducing the new governor for Balkh.