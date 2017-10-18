Government Vows to ‘Revenge’ Taliban Suicide Attacks

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2017 6:06 pm)

After Taliban’s deadly suicide attacks in five provinces, the government officials say they will take revenge of the causalities sustained to the Afghan forces and civilians on Thursday.

A spokesman for Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday said there is no relation between the sixth Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) meeting, an effort to revive peace talks with Afghan militants, in Oman and the recent violence in the country. But he insisted that the government will take revenge of the attacks.

“Taliban is a terrorist group. They are the enemy of the people of Afghanistan. They are the enemy of Afghanistan. Of course the enemies are attacking us,” Javid Fasial, the CE Deputy Spokesman said,” but the government will take revenge of the bloodshed the group has caused.”

Meanwhile, an Afghan senator blames Pakistan for the deadly attacks, saying they join peace talks in Oman but orders their proxies to fight in Afghanistan.

“The attacks happen as a peace meeting was going on [in Oman]. These offensives have connection with our neighboring countries,” Mohammad Jan Mangal a senator in the upper house of Afghanistan (Meshrano Jirga) said.

In addition, a lawmaker from the lower house of parliament believe that QCG meetings create an opportunity for terrorist groups to intensify their attacks.

“Taliban increase their attacks when there is a peace meeting, because they are not independent. They are being dictated by other countries,” MP Homaira Ayoubi stated.

According to the reports, at least 80 people were killed and nearly 400 others wounded as Taliban attacked Paktia, Ghazni, Wardak, Nangarhar, Farah and Kabul provinces on Thursday.