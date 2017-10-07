Government Seeks to ‘Convince’ Pakistan of Changing Its Afghan Policy

(Last Updated On: October 07, 2017 7:45 pm)

Afghan government was attempting to convince Pakistan to change its policy towards Afghanistan, following the state-to-state dialogue between the two neighboring countries, the Chief Executive office said Saturday.

Pakistan has repeatedly been accused of supporting militants targeting Afghanistan, however, Islamabad denies the charges.

“The government insists on continuation of dialogue with [Pakistan] so the country get ready to change its [Afghan] policy and do not use terrorism as its foreign policy tool,” said Javid Faisal, a Deputy Spokesman for the Chief Executive office.

Islamabad’s willingness for state-to-state dialogue with Kabul government comes after the U.S. new South Asia strategy in which Pakistan was asked to end supporting terror groups in the region.

Following the matter, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to visit Pakistan soon for further possible discussions in regard.

By Shakib Mahmud and Bayes Hayat