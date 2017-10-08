Government Revenue Rises 53 Percent In Last Three Years: Finance Minister

(Last Updated On: October 08, 2017 7:52 pm)

Government collected about 54 billion Afghanis in last three years that indicates 53 percent increase in revenue compared to previous years, the Minister of Finance said on Sunday.

“Since the establishment of National Unity Government  the revenue has been increased,” Iklil Hakimi told reporters during a press conference.  “At the beginning the government revenue was under 100 billion Afghanis but now it has been reached to 153 billion Afghanis.”

According to the Finance Minister, most of the revenue earned from taxes and tariffs.  

Economic experts, however, believe the increase of state taxes could be harmful on the situation of poor and unemployed people in the country.

“The income will increase via taxes & tariffs  which is effective in rising government revenue but it will also have impacts on the economic situation of the people,” said Ahmad Zia Zia.

It comes as the International Monetary Fund has set a target of 153 billion Afghanis for Afghanistan to collect as revenue by the end of the current fiscal year.

