Afghan Government Frees 75 Prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami From Jails

At least 75 prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami were released on Thursday from prisons in Kabul, as part of the signed peace agreement between Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and the Afghan government.

Among the prisoners, 38 of them were freed from Kabul’s Bagram prison. Most of the released inmates had been convicted on charges of fighting against the government forces.

The prisoners had been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison; but they were released before even finishing their sentences.

Welcoming the move taken by the government, Abdul Hai Faqiri, a representative of Hezb-e-Islami told Ariana News that the released prisoners are young individuals, who “will be committed to work for peace process.”

The peace deal between the Afghan government and Hekmatyar was signed in September 2016. Hezb-e-Islami was expecting the immediate release of its prisoners from the jails.

However, the process was delayed for a long period of time after the human rights organizations criticized the Afghan government for releasing the prisoners, who had been involved in terrorist activities in the past.

This comes as, currently there are about 2,500 prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami in jail. 200 of the prisoners were expected to be freed today, but due to certain administrative issues, the number of released prisoners have been reduced to 75.