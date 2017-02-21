Government Ammunition, Weapons Sell to Taliban in Helmand

According to Afghan troops in Helmand province, the government forces’ ammunition and weapons sell to Taliban at cheap prices.

They say after buying, the Taliban fighters transfer the weapons and ammunition to districts of Helmand province to fight against Afghan security forces.

Afghan military forces noted that the key sellers of weapons are the commanders and arms and ammunition is accessible in the shops of the city.

However, the governor of Helmand province rejected that the weapons are selling to Taliban but declared that the government often buys arms and ammunition from Taliban group in the province.

The international community spent billions of dollars on equipment and training of the Afghan forces.

But audits by the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) show the lack of hundreds of millions of dollars in the police salary fund.

Corruption is a major problem for Afghanistan. Transparency International, an organization that tracks corruption internationally, ranked Afghanistan among its global top lists.