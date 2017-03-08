Ghani Warns to Fight Violence, Discrimination Against Women

Breaking News
Ariana News 1 hour ago Breaking News, Latest News

GHANI_08_03_2017_DARI_CLIP.mpg_snapshot_00.32_[2017.03.08_16.43.33]President Ashraf Ghani has warned to fight violence and discrimination against women with all strength; Emphasizing misogyny is not acceptable in government institutions.

“Most of the people have hunting eyes to women who work outside of their homes. This phenomenon should be ended and we do not accept it,” said President Ghani.

During a gathering at Presidential Palace  on the occasion of Women’s Day, 8th March, President Ghani called the only way to end poverty is to provide working and training fields for women in the country.

“We demand on Afghan women to rescue us. There is still not an introduction of woman in productive chain and production networks monopolized by men,” Ghani noted.

He also called on Afghan women to participate in the upcoming elections for ending violence and injustices.

“Women should have a widespread presence in the upcoming elections to end violence and injustices,” Ghani added.

Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah also stressed on difficulties of Afghan women who still do not have impunity in working areas.

Beside forced marriage, Afghan women have witnessed beating and cutting their bodies by families, even they stoned to death in Taliban’s field trails.

