Ghani Warns Taliban to Not Expect Victory in Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has warned the armed Taliban group to not even think about gaining victory against the Afghan government and troops.

President Ghani called the Afghan air forces’ record remarkable in comparison to their equipment in the battlefields.

“The Taliban should not think of defeating Afghan forces. We do not want war. The Taliban has one choice; come and join peace,” said President Ghani.

He also noted that from now on, no one will be allowed to illegitimate use of Afghan security forces and the Afghan bases in rural areas will also have the air forces’ support.

In the meantime, the NATO commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson has also warned Taliban to lay weapons on the ground or face defeat.

“My message to enemies and their supporters is clear. You cannot win. The increase of Afghan forces’ capacity shows the eradication of the Taliban group. Those who support terrorist groups in Afghanistan should stop sponsoring, it is not late yet,” said Gen. Nicholson.

Gen. Nicholson emphasized to stand with Afghan troops shoulder to shoulder and considered the victory of Afghanistan war critical for the world.

Based on U.S. commitments to Afghanistan, the country will assist 159 Black Hawk helicopters to Afghan air forces up to the year 2023.