Ghani Warns No Power Can Stand Against National Goals

(Last Updated On: January 06, 2018 7:03 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has warned that no power can stop Afghanistan to achieve its national goals.

During the opening ceremony of a steel factory, President Ghani noted that it is not the era of feudalism and Afghan people want a system based on the constitutions.

President expressed concern over the high level of steel imports and emphasized on increasing the capacity of products.

“We have more than 2 billion iron storage, but import 3500 tons yearly,” Ghani said.

He further added that the steel production in the country has reached to 220 thousand tons by six industries during the current year.

This comes as President Ghani has suggested that the name of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry be changed to the Industry and Trade Ministry.