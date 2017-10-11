Ghani Warns Ministerial Nominees against ‘Dealing’ with MPs

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2017 6:19 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday warned all ministerial nominees if they tried to deal with parliament members to get vote of confidence, their nomination will be canceled.

Ghani made the remarks on the verge of introduction of 12 ministerial nominees to Wolesi Jirga (the Lower House of the Parliament) for vote of confidence.

“Each and every ministerial nominee who deals for getting vote of confidence from Jolesi Jirga will be removed from the list of nominees,” said Presidential Spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

The issue of ministerial nominees’ dealing with lawmakers made media headlines after former Minister of Information and Culture, Abdul Bari Jahani has called Afghan parliamentarians corrupt and bribe seekers. He has claimed that all cabinet members in the government have been forced to pay a bribe in order to receive votes of confidence.

“It must be clarified that who has taken [bribe],” said Deputy Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, Nazir Ahmad Ahmadzai. “In order to fight corruption, heed should paid to all the sectors and it must be said that accusing [parliament] over corruption is illegal.”

According to the law, ministerial nominees are allowed to share their working agendas and strategies with lawmakers. But seeking a vote of confidence from lawmakers in exchange for money is in violation of the law.

By Samira Zafari and Shakib Mahmud