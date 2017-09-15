Ghani to Leave for U.S. on Sunday to Attend UNGA

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2017 3:17 pm)

At the head of a high level delegation, President Ashraf Ghani would leave for the United States on Sunday to attend the 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced late on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the President will give a speech at the UN assembly.

During the trip, he would be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and other high-ranking governmental officials.

The President and Foreign Minister would also hold separate talks with the leaders of some other countries, the statement concluded.