Ghani to Discuss Counter-terrorism, NUG Achievements, Plans at UNGA

President Ashraf Ghani to deliver speech on counter-terrorism, threats emerging from terrorism, the National Unity Government (NUG) achievements and its future plans at the 72th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday in New York, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said.

According to ARG, the President will urge further cooperation of countries, particularly, the United States in fight against terrorism and eradication of insurgents’ hideouts and safe havens.

“The President speech will be on counter-terrorism, the issue of threats emerging from terrorism and the cooperation of regional countries and National Unity Government’s three-year acheivments and its future plans,” said Deputy Presidential Spokesman Dawa Khan Menapal.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Ghani will also hold talks with heads of many countries, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said Minapal.

Separately, the Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will meet with officials of some states to discuss on importance of the countries’ cooperation and the Afghan government’s priorities for economic convergence, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said.

“The Foreign Affairs Minister will participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and the organization of Islamic cooperative (OIC) summits on the siutation of Rohingya in Myanmar,” said Ahmad Shakib Mustaghni.