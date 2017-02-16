Ghani to Call for World’s Cooperation in Fight Against Violence in Munich Summit

President Ashraf Ghani will leave for Germany tonight to attend the Munich security conference and will call on world leaders to cooperate and assist Afghanistan in fight against the fifth wave of violence.

President’s deputy spokesman in a press conference told reporters that President Ghani will note the donor countries that fundamentalism is a serious threat to the region and the world.

“President Ghani will address the fifth wave of violence based on Islamic State group and will talk about fundamentalists and extremists as a threat to the region and the world,” said Shah Hussain Murtazawi, President’s deputy spokesman.

Murtazawi also noted that President Ghani in his visit with the members of electoral commissions have warned them that no one will be exempt from the law if fraud, corruption and irregularities occur in electoral commissions.

“President Ghani asked the members of electoral commissions to specify the devision of time by electoral commission until Nawroz,” Murtazawi added.

President Ghani will meet deputy of the White House and some of senior officials of European countries in Germany.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh