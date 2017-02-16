Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / Ghani to Call for World’s Cooperation in Fight Against Violence in Munich Summit

Ghani to Call for World’s Cooperation in Fight Against Violence in Munich Summit

Written by: ariananews.af 9 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News Leave a comment 32 Views

To go with Afghanistan-election-unrest-Ghani, PROFILE by Ben Sheppard (FILES) In this photograph taken on June 11, 2014, Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai listens to the national anthem during a rally on the final day of campaigning in Kabul. Ashraf Ghani is an intellectual high-achiever with a famous temper who proudly describes himself as a "free spirit" -- and his rule as president of Afghanistan is unlikely to be dull. Ghani, now 65, enjoyed a stellar career as an academic and economist after leaving Afghanistan in 1977, only returning 24 years later to pursue his dream of rebuilding the country. AFP PHOTO/Wakil KOHSAR/FILES

President Ashraf Ghani will leave for Germany tonight to attend the Munich security conference and will call on world leaders to cooperate and assist Afghanistan in fight against the fifth wave of violence.

President’s deputy spokesman in a press conference told reporters that President Ghani will note the donor countries that fundamentalism is a serious threat to the region and the world.

“President Ghani will address the fifth wave of violence based on Islamic State group and will talk about fundamentalists and extremists as a threat to the region and the world,” said Shah Hussain Murtazawi, President’s deputy spokesman.

Murtazawi also noted that President Ghani in his visit with the members of electoral commissions have warned them that no one will be exempt from the law if fraud, corruption and irregularities occur in electoral commissions.

“President Ghani asked the members of electoral commissions to specify the devision of time by electoral commission until Nawroz,” Murtazawi added.

President Ghani will meet deputy of the White House and some of senior officials of European countries in Germany.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

139411221502418727098554

NATO Reaffirms Commitments to Support Afghan Forces

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance remains firmly committed to its resolute support …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News