Ghani Reiterates Call to Pakistan to Intensify State-to-State Dialogue with Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 05, 2017 6:08 pm)

Addressing Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul on Thursday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call to Pakistan to intensify the state-to-state peace dialogue with Afghanistan.

“I call once again on Pakistan to intensify the state-to-state dialogue with us to secure regional peace and security,” Ghani said.”Providing sanctuary to malign non-state actors is conduct unbecoming responsible international stakeholders.”

Ghani said that U.S. President Trump’s South Asia strategy is providing a new context for reassessment to renounce violence and war into dialogue and cooperation. “We welcome and strongly endorse the strategy,” he said.

In part of his speech, Ghani state that the successful peace agreement with Hizb-i-Islami should demonstrate to Taliban groups that the government has the capacity and the political will to enter and successfully conclude an intra-Afghan dialogue.

“Opt for love instead of war ballots instead of bullets, and dialogue instead of destruction,” he said.

Commenting on corruption, the President said that his government is committed to rooting out corruption and continue to break the “patronage of the past with the practical realization of a government that is based on law and rules.”

“We have made tough choices. We have fought back against terror. We have tackled the roots of power and corruption,” he said.

He said for the first time in Afghan history “we have sentenced and jailed senior security and civilian officials who have abused the public’s trusts.”

By Shakib Mahmud and Bayes Hayat