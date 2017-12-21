Ghani Refuses to Accept Jamiat’s Conditions

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2017 6:21 pm)

The Jamiat-e-Islami party has submitted a list of conditions to accept the recent decision by President Ghani regarding the removal of Ata Mohammad Noor as the provincial governor of Balkh, but the Presidential Palace refuses to give a positive response.

“The government is still not ready to accept the conditions of Jamiat. The important part is that they accepted the removal of Atta Muhammad Noor,” said Hafiz Mansour, a member of Jamiat party.

The two main conditions of the Jamiat party are that the introduction of Balkh’s new governor should be based on the party’s agreement, two ministries and two embassies must be allocated to the party.

But the Jamiat party has not given any role to Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah in its conditions with the Presidential Palace.

In the meantime, the commander of northern forces and deputy of Balkh governor, Hasib Quraishi announced his support from Atta Muhammad Noor and warned to stand against government’s decision.

However, the Ministry of Defense also has a response to Quraishi’s warning.

“The Ministry of Defense will fulfill its responsibilities wherever the national interest of Afghanistan are concerned,” said Muhammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman of MoD.

This comes as the new governor of Balkh, Engineer Dawood has not started his career as the new governor and is waiting for the decree of President Ghani.