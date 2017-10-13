Ghani ‘Promises’ to Introduce Ministerial Nominees in Coming Week

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2017 4:09 pm)

The government has promised to introduce ministerial nominees for parliament vote of confidence in the upcoming week, officials said Friday.

“We are waiting for the next week. The President must fulfill his commitment of introducing ministerial nominees until we have a lawful government,” Nazir Ahmad Ahmadzai second deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament said.

More than half of the ministries are being managed by caretakers since months, but the National Unity Government (NUG) has failed to officially introduce the nominees to lower house of parliament so far.

Currently, the defense, interior affairs, foreign affairs, mines, labor, rural rehabilitation, agriculture, information and technology, public works, economy, information and culture, border and tribal affairs, transport, higher education and education ministries are being managed by the caretakers.

Ahmadzai also rejected reports of deals between parliament members and ministerial nominees for a vote of confidence.

During Wednesday cabinet meeting, president Ashraf Ghani warned all ministerial nominees if they tried to deal with parliament members to get approval votes, their nomination would be canceled immediately.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam & Bais Hayat