Ghani Meets Pakistan’s COAS, Discusses on Various Issues

President Ashraf Ghani met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday afternoon at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, the Afghan President’s office confirmed.

Both sides discussed on various issues including regional security, bilateral relations, peace and stability, counter-terrorism, trade & transit relations and mid- term and long-term relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the President’s office said in a statement.

The Pakistani delegation promised that Islamabad is ready to cooperate with Kabul in fight against terrorism which is a joint threat and supporting the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace mechanism, the statement said.

Describing the meeting as new season of cooperation between the two countries, Ghani emphasized that the task teams of both sides should work in different sectors to form a clear all-round cooperation framework for maintaining peace and stability in the region and take practical steps in regard.

According to the statement, the Pakistani delegation promised that task teams from their side will work on the practical and adaptive plans.

The President said that both sides should use the current opportunity and take practical steps in order to create a clear atmosphere of trust between the two countries, adding that stability of Afghanistan and Pakistan is in favor of both nations & the region and could lift poverty out of both countries.

Both sides agreed on necessity of working “seriously” for a better future and forget the past, the statement added.