Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / Ghani meets ICC Chief Prosecutor in Germany

Ghani meets ICC Chief Prosecutor in Germany

Written by: ariananews.af 2 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News Leave a comment 19 Views

ICC

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with the International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference in Germany.

During the meeting, the ICC Chief Prosecutor condoled the civilian losses in Afghanistan and on criminal cases said, “some incidents in which strongmen are involved, the ICC based on its obligations will address Afghanistan case and it will follow it closely”, the Afghan Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement from Ghani’s office, she also expressed her gratitude for Afghan government reform plan and promised that ICC would cooperate with the Afghan government.

For his part, President Ghani asked ICC to pay attention to those groups and countries which are involved in killing the people of Afghanistan and prosecute the case seriously.

Furthermore, Afghan President has said that his country judicial organs have the capability to investigate all criminal cases impartially.

The visit comes at a time as the National Unity Government of Afghanistan has failed to prosecute its Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum on the charges of assaulting a political rival since months.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

arg

Afghanistan Calls on Pakistan for Joint Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The Afghan government in reaction to a deadly suicide attack in Pakistan emphasized on the …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News