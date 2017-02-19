Ghani meets ICC Chief Prosecutor in Germany

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with the International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference in Germany.

During the meeting, the ICC Chief Prosecutor condoled the civilian losses in Afghanistan and on criminal cases said, “some incidents in which strongmen are involved, the ICC based on its obligations will address Afghanistan case and it will follow it closely”, the Afghan Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement from Ghani’s office, she also expressed her gratitude for Afghan government reform plan and promised that ICC would cooperate with the Afghan government.

For his part, President Ghani asked ICC to pay attention to those groups and countries which are involved in killing the people of Afghanistan and prosecute the case seriously.

Furthermore, Afghan President has said that his country judicial organs have the capability to investigate all criminal cases impartially.

The visit comes at a time as the National Unity Government of Afghanistan has failed to prosecute its Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum on the charges of assaulting a political rival since months.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam