Ghani Leaves to Turkmenistan for Official Visit

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2017 9:25 am)

President Ashraf Ghani leading a high-level government delegation left Kabul to Turkmenistan on an official visit this morning.

The Presidential Palace in a press release said that besides meeting Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, President Ghani will also attend the inauguration of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The statement further added that the Afghan delegation led by President Ghani includes the ministry of foreign, Salahuddin Rabani, the national security adviser, Muhammad Hanif Atmar, finance minister, Eklil Hakimi, President’s top envoy, Dr. Muhammad Homayoun Qayoumi, Muhammad Shaker Kargar and other Afghan officials.

Previously, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) has stressed that President Ghani’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan would encourage Afghan athletes and motivate them to do their best.