Ghani Gives UNSC Lists of Terrorist Hideouts, Activities

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2018 10:38 am)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has given the high delegation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) the lists of terrorist safe havens and activities, the Presidential Palace said.

Ghani held talks with senior members of UNSC and discussed on Afghanistan’s security situation, regional cooperation, fight against terrorism, corruption, fight against narcotics and peace dialogs in the past three years, the statement reads.

During the meeting, President declared that Afghanistan had many progresses and achievements in regional and economic relations with the Asian countries including Russia, China and Iran.

The 15-member delegation included the president of UNSC Kairat Umarov and envoys from countries including U.S., China, U.K., Russia and France who arrived Kabul on Saturday.