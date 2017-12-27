Ghani Calls on Taliban to Accept Religious Scholars’ Demand, Joint Peace Process

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2017 8:14 pm)

Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani has called on Taliban group to accept the demand of religious scholars and join the peace process.

“All Afghan people must know that we need peace as a living water,” President Ghani said.

Ghani has declared that the problem of Afghanistan and Pakistan reaches to 40 years and the Taliban should stop killing people in an Afghan process.

“If Taliban are Afghans and accept the religious scholars, so they should come and join and Afghan-led peace process,” he added.

The High Peace Council (HPC) on Monday opened a two-day conference of religious scholars in Kabul to find solution for achieving a lasting peace. HPC invited more than 700 religious scholars from across the country.

The scholars in a statement called on Taliban to stop killing innocent people and joint the peace process.