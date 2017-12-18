Ghani Calls on Military Forces to Stay Out of Politics

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2017 8:05 pm)

Introducing three new deputies to the National Security Advisor on Monday, President Ashraf Ghani warned that no members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces should be involved in political and ethnic issues.

Din Mohammad Jurat, Yasin Zia and Atiqullah Nawsher are the new deputies who are introduced as advisor to NSA on Monday.

Speaking during the introduction ceremony of the new NSA deputies held at the Presidential Palace, Ghani said: “No members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces can be involved in political, and partisan issues and to present the ethnic and tribal views, but every member of the forces is Muslim and committed to future of this land.”

The president also stressed that the government is making efforts towards peace process beside war management.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Security Advisor considered the role of his new deputies significant for stability and security of the country.