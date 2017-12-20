Ghani Calls on Germany for Further Cooperation with Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2017 6:01 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called on Germany and the International Community for more cooperation that Afghanistan can reach a sustainable peace with Pakistan.

The German foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel came to Kabul in an unannounced visit and met with Afghan senior officials.

President Ghani in his meeting with Sigmar Gabriel praised Germany’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan and declared that the constitution will be completely implemented by holding the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

“Despite all the challenges, Afghan people are witnessing progress. Afghan people want an Afghan-led peace process and sustainable peace with Pakistan. We urge serious cooperation between Germany and the International Community regarding it,” said President Ghani.

In the meantime, the foreign minister of Germany, Sigmar Gabriel stressed on the continuation of his country’s cooperation with Afghanistan.

“We are committed to standing beside Afghanistan with all facilities we have. We will also cooperating in the economic sector and training Afghan police in the upcoming years and proud to be one of the biggest donors of Afghanistan after the United States,” said Gabriel.

Sigmar Gabriel noted Afghanistan peace process takes long-term and praised Afghan government’s efforts for eradicating corruption and persuading Taliban for reconciliation.

“We call on those countries that interfere in Afghanistan’s peace process to work for ending the war in the country instead of interfering,” Gabriel added.

The German foreign minister in his meeting with the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah emphasized on reactivating German embassy in Kabul and stressed on assisting Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.