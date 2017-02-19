Ghani Asks Qatar to Close Taliban’s Office in Doha

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday asked Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to close down Taliban’s office in Doha if the group continue to reject peace until upcoming summer.

“The main argument is that Taliban should stop fighting and join peace process. They [Taliban] should not waste opportunities, under the pretext of peace,” Ghani’s office said in a statement.

Afghan leader added that if we don’t see a positive change in Taliban’s behavior until the Spring and Summer and they continue to violence, then sanctions should be implemented, including the closure of the Qatar office.

During the meeting Ghani also said that investigations show that Taliban militants were involved in the attack in Kandahar last month that killed dozens including six diplomats of the United Arab Emirates.

“Taliban and their Shura were involved in the incident. As they don’t have mercy on civilian people, they don’t have mercy on diplomats of the friendly countries as well,” the statement said quoting President Ghani.

Ghani has called peace a top priority of his country and Afghan people, adding Taliban should not talk about while keep fighting.

According to the statement, Qatari Foreign Minister said that any type of violence cannot be justified and vowed to increase its efforts for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam