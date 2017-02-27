Ghani: Afghanistan No Threat to Any Country

President Ashraf Ghani has declared that Afghanistan is an independent country and is not a threat to any country.

“Our country Afghanistan is an independent country, will remain independent forever and Afghanistan is not a threat to any country,” Ghani said in his speech at a ceremony to mark the National Day of Security and Defense Forces, at Kabul Military airport.

Ghani warned the enemies that “those who want to turn Afghanistan into a battle field would take their vicious wishes to the grave.”

He praised Afghan security forces’ efforts and achievements and noted that Mawlawi Salam, Taliban’s shadow governor for Kunduz and his fighters were eliminated in Kunduz because of Afghan troops and will be no more a threat.

“The insurgent groups have lost resistance against Afghan security forces and I appreciate the strength and efforts our Afghan forces,” Ghani added.

Afghan security forces took the responsibility of war in 2014 from foreign forces and committed to suppress the terrorist groups in any way and avoid them to gain victory in the battle grounds.

“We want to have a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan,” Ghani asserted.

National army chief of staff, Qadam Shah Shahin also said, “As Afghanistan has a history of five thousand years, the country will remain for another five thousand years.”

About 13,000 foreign soldiers, most of them from the United States, who still deployed in the country, is for training and advice of Afghan national security forces under a new mission called Resolute Support.

By ZackArya and Fawad Naseri