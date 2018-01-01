Gailani Urges NUG to Enforce Law Against Atta Mohammad Noor

(Last Updated On: January 01, 2018 6:35 pm)

The High Council of Jihadi and National Parties, a pro President Ashraf Ghani political council, on Monday urged the government to implement the law over Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted Balkh governor.

“It is the responsibility of government and government officials to implement the law without considering who is the person and what is his name,” said Sayed Hamid Gailani, head of High Council of Jihadi and National Parties.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Gailani also called on both sides to solve their political differences through negotiations.

“We are expecting the National Unity Government to engage in a positive interaction with political movements and respect their views. We are expecting the political movements to move ahead through dialogue and avoid any action that leads to instability,” Gailani added.

About three weeks ago, President Ghani said in a statement that he has approved the resignation of Balkh governor.

Following the announcement, Mr. Noor who is the CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan, rejected the decision and vowed to fight his ouster.

Despite of being dismissed as Balkh governor, Atta Mohammad Noor returned to his office on Saturday and reiterated that no official can oust him from the post, except through negotiation.

But he did not attend in a staff meeting held at his office today and the meeting was chaired by Bashir Tawhidi, deputy governor of the province and a close aide to Mr. Noor.

An official close to the CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Party said he did not attend to the meeting due to his busy schedule.

“He has announced that no one is able to dismiss him. The new appointed governor hasn’t arrived yet and I think his signature is still applicable,” said Afzal Hadid, Head of Balkh Provincial Council.

In a bid for Atta Mohammad Noor to step down, the leadership of Jamiat Party has set some conditions, but President Ghani has rejected any reconsideration so far.

“Mr. Noor will remain as Balkh governor until the two sides have not reached to an agreement,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, the Former Minister of Economy and a key Member of Jamiat-e-Islami Party.