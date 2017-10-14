Freed Canadian Ex-Hostage Says Haqqani Captors Raped US Wife, Killed Infant Daughter

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2017 9:37 am)

After landing in Canada with his family Friday night, Canadian former hostage Joshua Boyle told reporters that the Haqqani network killed a fourth child born in captivity, an infant daughter, and raped his wife.

“The stupidity and the evil of the Haqqani networks, kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter, Martyr Boyle,” Boyle said, revealing the murder of his daughter.

In the meantime, Boyle has demanded that the Afghanistan government bring his kidnappers to justice for the “murder” of his infant daughter and the rape of his wife while they were in captivity.

Boyle said the Afghan government should provide his family the justice that they are owed.

A US-Canadian couple were kidnapped in Afghanistan in October 2012 while on a backpacking trip.

The release came nearly five years to the day since Boyle and Coleman lost touch with their families while travelling in a mountainous region near the Afghan capital, Kabul.