Four Taliban Suicide Attackers ‘Arrested’ in Samangan

Afghan intelligence agency have arrested a group of four suicide bombers in Samangan province, the agency said on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the “terrorist’s network” was arrested during an operation from Aybak city, the capital of Samangan.

The individuals were identified as Amruddin, Mohammad Naim, Rawzatullah and Noor Agha.

The detainees have confessed their membership with the Taliban group, saying they were tasked by Mawlawi Jalal, the Taliban shadow deputy governor for Samangan province, to carry out suicide and offensive attacks over pre-determined objectives.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.