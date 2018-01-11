Four Taliban Commanders Among 23 Killed in Nangarhar

At least 23 three Taliban militants including four prominent commanders were killed in Afghan security forces’ operation in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, local officials said.

The governor of Nangarhar press office in a statement said that the security forces’ operation was conducted in Soordag area of Khogyani district and 14 members of Taliban group were also arrested during the operation.

Afghan forces seized three cars including a Corolla vehicle, four motorcycles, seven anti-mines and twelve remote control mines, the statement added.

Nangarhar is identified as a route taken by “terrorist groups and Taliban supporters” after crossing into Afghanistan from Pakistan.