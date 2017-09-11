Breaking News

Foreign Red Cross Worker Shot Dead By Hospital Patient in Balkh

A foreign staff member working for the Red Cross in the Balkh city of Mazar-i-Sharif was shot dead by a hospital patient, officials said.

The victim, whose nationality has not been released, was taken to the NATO military base hospital at Camp Marmal.

Police said two people arrested in connection with this incident and an investigation was under way.

Spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kabul confirmed that the staff member had been killed but refused to give more details.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.

