Foreign Forces’ Support Reduces Casualties among Afghan Military: MoD

Afghan Defense Ministry (MoD) says the air support of coalition troops has reduced the casualty rates among local security forces in combat missions.

Despite, the casualties among Afghan forces in the war against the insurgents were shockingly high this year, according to U.S. watchdog, the Afghan Defense Ministry says the casualty rates of the army were down since the foreign air raids have been increased on the militants’ strongholds in the country.

“We don’t 100 percent of the much needed facilities, therefore, the Resolute Support and the U.S. air forces are helping us in regard. e.g. they reaching the targets when we can’t get there and it is effective and reducing the casualties among our forces,” said the Defense Ministry Spokesman, Dawlat Waziri.

Some Afghan military expert believe, deploying more Afghan commandos and Special Forces in front line of combat missions would decrease the casualties among Afghan military to some extent.

“The Special Forces have been killed in most areas in this year and it reduced the number of casualties among army and police,” said an Afghan military Expert, Atiqullah Amarkhil.

This comes as the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported that in the first six weeks of 2017, 807 security forces personnel were killed, while mass casualty attacks against civilian targets also increased.

In a report released in February, SIGAR said at least 6,785 Afghan soldiers and police had been killed in the first ten months of 2016. Civilian casualties last year totaled 3,498 killed and 7,920 wounded, making it the deadliest year on record for civilians.