Five Killed, 20 Injured in Kabul Suicide Bombing: MoI

At least five people were killed and 20 others wounded in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Friday afternoon, Interior ministry spokesman said.

The explosion took place at around 2pm close to Hussainia mosque in Qalay Fatullah area of the capital Kabul.

According to eyewitnesses, a suicide attacker posing as a shepherd blew himself up near to the compound of the mosque in the area. But he was identified by local residents before reaching to his target.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib danish said in Facebook that three suspected men have been arrested in connection to the Kabul bombing.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid denied their involvement, saying today’s attack has nothing to do with us.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, Daesh affiliates have bombed two mosques in Kabul and another in western Herat province, killing scores of worshipers.