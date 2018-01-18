Five Civilians Including Children Killed In Explosion In Herat

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2018 7:15 pm)

At least five people including children and women have been killed in a mine explosion in western Herat province of Afghanistan, local officials said Thursday.

The blast took place in Zerkoh area of Shindand district, near to a residential house, said Jelani Farhad, the Provincial Governor’s Spokesman.

According to Farhad, three civilians have been also injured in the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but local officials the Taliban have been involved in such incidents in the past.

Separately, roadside mine explosion in Keshk Rubat-e-Sangi district of Herat, killed a civilian. The victim was dead after his car was targeted in the mine which is being planted by the armed oppositions, Spokesman Farhad said.

This comes as according to UN estimation, last year, at least 2,640 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan; mostly being caused by suicide & complex attacks and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).