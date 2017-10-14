Five Brothers Shot Dead by Taliban in Herat: Officials

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2017 10:49 am)

The Taliban militants have shot dead five brothers in Herat province after a public trial, officials said.

Provincial governor spokesman, Jailani Farhad, confirmed the incident, saying the incident has occurred on Friday in Chah Gardana area of Ghoryan district of Herat province.

But the officials did not disclose the exact reason behind the killing.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the incident so far.

The report comes as on Thursday the group hanged a man accused of kidnapping in Nad Ali district in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province.

