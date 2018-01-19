Five Al-Qaeda Members Killed in Nangarhar Night Raid

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2018 2:35 pm)

Afghan security forces have killed five members of Al-Qaeda Network during a special operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the provincial media office said in a statement on Friday.

The military operation was conducted in Toto area in Shirzad district of Nangarhar province on Thursday night, the statement said.

During the operation, four foreign militants including three Chechens and a Pakistani who were responsible for plotting suicide attacks were killed, the statement added.

In addition, Mullah Sondi also known as Saraj, an Afghan national responsible for the group’s propaganda, was killed during the raid.

Security forces have arrested an armed militant and two suspects in the operation, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Afghan special forces have seized four AK47’s, one PK machine gun, one pistol and some ammunitions during the raid.

According to the statement, no civilian or security personnel were hurt in the operation.

The Al-Qaeda Network has not made a comment about the report yet.