Failed Truck Bombing in Kabul Planned By Haqqani Network in Pakistan: Police

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2017 6:57 pm)

Failed “major” truck bomb attack in Kabul City was planned by Haqqani Network in Pakistan, police said Sunday.

The laden-truck packed with 500-700 kilograms of explosives was detected from the city’s Police District 5 on late Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was injured in a shootout after he did not pay heed to police call to stop.

“I called upon him three times to stop but he tried to escape,” explained one of the soldiers who thwarted the attack.

Police said preliminary investigations show that the attack was planned by Haqqani Network in Pakistan.

The truck was packed with “lots of explosives, more or less than truck bombing in Kabul’s Zanbaq square,” said Police Chief of Kabul Salim Hasas.

Following the issue, the Interior Ministry announced promotion for the soldiers who thwarted the attack by stopping the truck.