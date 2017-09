(Last Updated On: September 24, 2017 1:26 pm)

A suicide bomber has attacked a convoy of foreign troops in the fifth vicinity of police district in the capital Kabul city, Afghan security officials confirmed.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Interior (MoI), Najib Danish said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in a Toyota vehicle.

Danish further added at least three civilians were wounded in the incident.

No group including Taliban and Daesh have claimed responsibility behind the incident.