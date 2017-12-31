15 Killed, 16 Wounded in Explosion at Funeral Ceremony in Nangarhar

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others were wounded at the funeral ceremony of a former chief district in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, officials said.

Officials noted that the incident took place in Maqam Khan cemetery in the southern area of Jalalabad city.

The spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Ataullah Khogyani stated that the explosion occurred by a motorcycle during the prayer at the funeral ceremony.

No groups including Taliban and Daesh have claimed responsibility behind the incident.