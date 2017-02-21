At least 4 killed, 12 injured in three blasts in Charsadda

At least four people were killed while 12 others were injured in three bomb blasts at a local court in Tangi bazaar of Charsadda on Tuesday.

Charsadda DPO Sohail Khalid said three suicide bombers tried to enter the court premises, but security forces shot two of them dead, while one suicide bomber blew himself up. According to the DPO, three terrorists have been killed.

Emergency has been declared in hospitals in the area.

The attack is said to target lawyers.

A similar attack in March last year killed at least 16 and injured more than 20 when a suicide bomber hit the gates of a local court building in Shabqadar district, Charsadda.

Pakistan has been hit by a string of militant bombings and suicide attacks over the past 10 days, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds.

Written by: Geo TV