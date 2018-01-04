Explosion Hits Kabul City, Casualties Feared

(Last Updated On: January 04, 2018 10:27 pm)

A suicide attack hit Kabul City late on Thursday, police confirmed.

The bast took place at around 08:45 pm local time in Police District 9 of the city, the Interior Ministry Spokesman, Najib Danish confirmed, adding that it was suicide bombing.

According to Danish, casualties feared in the incident, but the exact numbers are not immediately clear.

Sources said the victims were mostly police personnel who were gathered to prevent the protest which was launched by the residents in the area, earlier in the day.

Emergency hospital said, it has received as many as 20 wounded people so far. Security officials yet to provide details regarding the casualties.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.