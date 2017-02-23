EU Stresses on Fighting Against Corruption, Holding Election in Afghanistan

The European Union (EU) has called for serious fight against corruption, holding the parliamentary election and the continuation of peace talks in Afghanistan.

Representatives of EU parliament have considered the next four years very essential for construction and development of Afghanistan and called on other regional countries to feel responsibility in assisting Afghanistan ends war.

“We are here to once again reaffirm our commitments to Afghanistan and show our political solidarity with Afghanistan. We understand the complexity of the situation in Afghanistan. The European Union was the biggest donor countries of Afghanistan in the past 15 years,” said Petras, one of the representative of EU.

The EU representatives called for serious fight against corruption, holding the Afghan election and continuation of peace talks.

“We cannot tolerate corruption any longer, we are ready to fight against corruption in any sector. We supported the anti-corruption center and are waiting for the result. We are eager to a real peace process in Afghanistan and we are waiting for an earliest parliamentary election in Afghanistan,” EU representative added.

EU has also urged Russia to play an active role in Afghanistan if it want to retaliate its past mistakes and be a part of international efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.