Ethnic Extremists Taken e-ID Program Hostage: VP Danish

(Last Updated On: January 09, 2018 5:27 pm)

A number of ethnic extremists have taken the electronic National Identity Card (e-NID) process hostage, Afghanistan’s Second Vice President, Sarwar Danish, said Tuesday.

Speaking at the 14th anniversary of Afghanistan’s Constitution, Danish said that flaming ethnic division violates the Constitution, called it dangerous for the war torn country.

“While all the nation is impatiently waiting for the distribution of electronic ID Cards, but unfortunately this national program has taken hostage by a number of ethnic extremists for reasons,” VP Danish said.

The rollout of long-awaited e-NIC were supposed to be kicked off last week, but the process delayed after political disagreements over the content of the cards, especially the inclusion of word “Afghan” as nationality.

In addition, VP Danish accepted some defects in the Constitution but emphasized that its amendment through a Loya Jirga (grand assembly) or interim government is against the law.