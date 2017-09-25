Eliminating Pakistan-Based Terrorists Part of U.S. New Policy: CE Abdullah

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2017 7:28 pm)

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that eliminating terrorists’ sanctuaries in Pakistan is part of the U.S. new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

Abdullah stressed that in order to maintain better security and stability in Afghanistan and in the region serious steps must be taken to eliminate the insurgents’ hideouts.

He said it is important for neighboring countries to do not allow the insurgents to “destabilize” Afghanistan from its soil. “This is part of the U.S. policy,” he said.

Chief Executive’s remarks came hours after visiting Kandahar, where he inaugurated a major solar power project and met with the Provincial Police Chief, General Abdul Raziq, who is known to be an anti-Pakistan influential figure in south part of Afghanistan.

“Pakistan and Iran were being engaged in supplying the Taliban and they [the Taliban] were being treated in Pakistan,” Raziq said. “The world [the U.S. and allies] must implement their strategy in regard and isolate Pakistan,” he added.