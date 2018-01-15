Eight Afghan Soldiers Killed In Separate Taliban Attacks in Farah

At least eight Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in Taliban attacks on several Afghan security checkpoints in Farah province on Sunday night, local officials said.

Farah security chief, Gulbahar Mujahed has declared that the armed Taliban group attacked two security checkpoints in Shamalgah and center of Balabolok district of the province.

A provincial council member, Jamila Amini noted Taliban militants also stormed another security checkpoint named Riggi in the center of Farah city.

“At the first, the Taliban insurgents killed five Afghan soldiers and then burned the entire checkpoint after seizing arms and weapons,” Amini said.

According to Amini, after the Afghan backup forces reached the area, two other police officers were also killed by Taliban.

This comes as the insurgents have stormed a number of major police and army bases and government facilities across the country in recent weeks.