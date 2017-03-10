Domestic Products Won’t Grow, Officials at Industrial Union Warned

Officials in Afghanistan Industrial Union have warned if the Industrial Bank does not establish the domestic products will not grow, amid officials in Ministry of Commerce and Industry said no final decision made over establishing the Industrial Bank.

Chief of the Industrial Union Sakhi Ahmad Paiman said, “ If the Government uses the funds and money reserved centers and injects $500 in to the Industrial sector I can assure that the investors will invest 1 billion dollar, if there is no ability to establish the Industrial Bank the Government could use the private and Governmental Banks to support Industrial sector.”

Meanwhile Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Qurban Haqjo said, “ efforts are underway to establish Agriculture Bank, and soon decision will be taken over establishing of the Industrial Bank.

He said, “ We have plan to establish Industrial Bank, but for the time being we are working to establish Agriculture Bank, there is specific time for establishing of Industrial Bank.”

Officials in Industrial Union urged if the Government cannot establish Industrial Bank, it should have the private sector to help provide loans for growing the domestic products.

Reported by: Samera Zarfari