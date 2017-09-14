District Police Chief Killed in Ghazni Province

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2017 11:15 am)

A roadside bomb blast in Jaghatu district of Ghazni province has killed Mohammad Ishaq Jalili, the district police chief, along with one of his bodyguards, police said on Thursday.

According to the source, the incident took place early this morning in Gulbori area of the district.

Police says an investigation is underway.

This is the second police chief being killed in the district during the last one month. On August, the district former police chief, Manzoor Hussain Mohseni, was killed along with one bodyguard after their car was ambushed by Taliban militants in Torgan area of the province.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in central-east part of the country where Taliban controls five of its 18 districts (Nawa, Khogyani, Rasheedan, Waghaz and Zana Khan) and have a presence in more of nine other districts.